Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on John Cena, Kairi Sane and More

John Cena returns to the ring Friday night on SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a blockbuster main event.

It may not be the only time we see Cena in the next couple of months, though, as Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported there were (and possibly still are) WrestleMania plans for the franchise star that calls for a showdown with United States champion Austin Theory.

Meltzer emphasized that the plans existed under Vince McMahon and may have changed since then.

Prior to that, Meltzer had stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cena is "probable" to appear at The Showcase of the Immortals.

It would make sense for Theory to be Cena's opponent. Triple H has done a very good job of heating him back up after a comically bad Money in the Bank cash-in, portraying Theory as a more focused and dangerous heel champion.

A match with Cena is also something Theory has been jockeying for dating all the way back to his time with Evolve Wrestling.

Whether it was calling out the biggest star from another company, posting videos to Twitter of him with the U.S. spinner belt or dressing up like him for a photoshoot celebrating The Champ's 20 years with WWE, Theory has a long history of idolizing Cena.

They also had a backstage confrontation the last time Cena popped up on television, and such a match would go a long way in establishing Theory as the future in WWE.

No matter whose idea it was initially, it still is far from a bad one.