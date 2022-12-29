WWE 2022 Awards for Best Match, Wrestler, Tag Team, PPV, Storyline, Promo and Moment

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The level of excitement surrounding the WWE product has skyrocketed from where it was at the onset of the year for a variety of reasons, most notably because of the major shift in power behind the scenes with Triple H taking over for Vince McMahon.

While far from perfect, both Raw and SmackDown have shown noticeable improvement from a quality standpoint since the summer. Triple H has done an effective job of fixing many of McMahon's biggest wrongs, including bringing back many familiar faces into the fold.

However, that isn't to say WWE wasn't completely uneventful prior to The Game taking the reins. In fact, 2022 will likely go down as one of the company's most monumental ever, especially from an on-air standpoint with everything that happened.

From superb pay-per-views to outstanding action to shocking moments, it was a year to remember. Of course, 2023 will have a tough time topping it, but the top takeaway from 2022 is that virtually anything can happen.

Let's look back at the year that was for WWE and recognize all of the excellence it had to offer.