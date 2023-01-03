10 Contenders for the College Football Playoff in 2023

0 of 10

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 college football season will soon come to and end after the finale between TCU and Georgia on Jan. 9. Focus will then shift toward the top contenders for the 2023 title as teams across the country build their rosters.

Programs like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State seem to be in contention every year, but a couple teams may have championship rosters. Historic programs like USC and Florida State seem to be be turning a page, and teams like LSU and Oregon will benefit from the second year in their head coaches' systems.

While the 2022 season has yet to be concluded, we're going to list the top 10 contenders for the 2023 national title.