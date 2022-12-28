Report: Bucks' Marc Lasry 'Actively Looking' to Sell Stake; Governor Wes Edens Linked

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks governor Marc Lasry is "actively looking" to sell his ownership stake in the team, per NBA reporter Marc Stein, who noted the possibility that fellow governor Wes Edens could purchase it from his partner.

Stein, who reported Monday that Lasry could be "open" to selling his stake, wrote the following Wednesday:

"Sources tell The Stein Line that Marc Lasry, who joined forces with Wes Edens to buy the Bucks from Sen. Herb Kohl in April 2014 for a reported $550 million, has been actively looking to sell his stake in the franchise.

"One emerging possibility, sources say, is Lasry selling his stake directly to Edens, who is the co-owner of Aston Villa in English soccer's Premier League in addition to his role as co-owner of the Bucks."

Forbes gave the Bucks a $2.3 billion valuation in October, but the Lasry news is coming off official word of Mat Ishbia's purchase of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury for $4 billion. Forbes listed the Suns with a $2.7 billion valuation in October.

Lasry could stand to make a big profit on his share after eight-plus years as a stakeholder, which included the opening of the Bucks' new arena (Fiserv Forum in 2018) as well as the team's first NBA championship in 50 years.

They remain an NBA power thanks largely to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has helped lead the Bucks to a 22-11 record and second-place mark in the Eastern Conference this year.

The Bucks went 15-67 during the 2013-14 season, the last full campaign before Lasry and Edens bought the team. The franchise quickly turned around in one year, going 41-41 and making the playoffs the next season.

Milwaukee has made the playoffs in all but one season under Lasry and Edens, including a pair of first-place finishes in the Eastern Conference in 2018 and 2019.

Lasry's tenure has been nothing short of a tremendous success given his role in turning a once-moribund franchise around in a short period of time.

The 63-year-old Lasry is the co-founder and CEO of Avenue Capital Group, a global investment firm that manages assets estimated to be worth $12.4 billion.