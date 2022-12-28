Red Sox Rumors: Corey Kluber, BOS Agree to 1-Year, $10M Contract with Option for 2024

AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

The Boston Red Sox and starting pitcher Corey Kluber have reportedly agreed on a one-year contract that also includes a team option for the 2024 season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the contract is worth $10 million "plus incentives."

Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox have "pursued Kluber for years and finally landed him."

