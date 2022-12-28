X

    Red Sox Rumors: Corey Kluber, BOS Agree to 1-Year, $10M Contract with Option for 2024

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2022

    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Corey Kluber holds his throw on a bunt single by Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

    The Boston Red Sox and starting pitcher Corey Kluber have reportedly agreed on a one-year contract that also includes a team option for the 2024 season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the contract is worth $10 million "plus incentives" and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe added further details:

    Alex Speier @alexspeier

    Per major league source, Corey Kluber and the Red Sox have an agreement on a one-year deal with a $10 million guarantee for 2023, with a team option for 2024. Kluber, who lives in Winchester, gets to commute to work.

    Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox have "pursued Kluber for years and finally landed him."

    Add the Kluber signing to what has been an interesting offseason for the Red Sox, to put it mildly.

    The team has now signed Kluber, Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, veteran closer Kenley Jansen and veteran third baseman Justin Turner but also saw star shortstop Xander Bogaerts sign with the San Diego Padres, starter Nathan Eovaldi sign with the Texas Rangers and longtime designated hitter J.D. Martinez join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo

    Corey Kluber is 37 in April.<br>Chris Martin is 37 in June.<br>Justin Turner is 38.<br>Kenley Jansen is 35.<br><br>Red Sox going the short-term bridge route to fill many gaps.

    Kluber will join Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock atop Boston's rotation, though Sale's future in Boston is also uncertain:

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Teams are checking on Chris Sale's availability. Red Sox are not looking to trade any of their starters but view rotation as an area of depth and are at least willing to listen, and consider. Sale does have complete no trade clause so he can veto potential deals.

    The 36-year-old Kluber is a three-time All-Star and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017 with the Cleveland Guardians, though injuries limited him to just eight starts between the 2019-20 seasons with the Guardians and Rangers, respectively.

    Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault

    Having Corey Kluber and Chris Sale in the same rotation in 2014 would have been sick.

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    You can still love Nathan Eovaldi for everything he did for the Red Sox and be upset that he's gone, while also acknowledging that Corey Kluber had a better season than him last year and is potentially an upgrade. Both things are okay!

    He made 16 starts for the New York Yankees in 2021, going 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 80 innings.

    He then joined the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2022 campaign, finishing 10-10 in 31 starts with a 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 164 innings.

    Once one of baseball's preeminent aces, Kluber is now more of a back-of-the-rotation option. With Eovaldi in Texas, however, he's a solid replacement for a Red Sox team working through another period of turnover and looking to keep up in the loaded AL East.

