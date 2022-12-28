Kemba Walker Says He Made 'a Selfish Decision' to Shut Down Knicks Season over Injury

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker said his decision to shut it down last season because of a knee injury during his time with the New York Knicks was the right call for his career.

"It wasn't that tough, to be honest. It was a selfish decision, actually," he told Peter Botte of the New York Post. "I was looking out for myself. I wanted to get right. At that time, I wasn't playing much at all. So it just didn't make sense. To be honest, I just kept working. Working my butt off trying to get myself back. These guys gave me a call. So that's definitely much appreciated."

The Knicks traded Walker to the Detroit Pistons in a salary-dump move over the summer that helped clear cap space to sign players like Jalen Brunson. Walker was released by the Pistons and eventually caught on with the Mavs.

For Walker, there's no hard feelings despite his short 37-game tenure with the Knicks.

"I'm from New York. I'm always going to root for my team. Ain't no bad blood at all," he said. "It meant a lot. It was cool. Especially when they were chanting my name at the Garden. That was a super-dope feeling. I'm a New York City kid, born and raised. Those were some great memories for me that I will remember and definitely cherish for a very long time."