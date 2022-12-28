ESPN: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Mentioned 'A Lot' for Teams Eyeing New HC in 2023

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

With the NFL coaching carousel about to kick into high gear, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is already generating buzz as a potential target for teams.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday that Bieniemy is "someone who will be of interest to teams looking for a head coach this offseason":

"We weren't hearing his name much at this time last year, and he didn't go for a lot of interviews after the season. But I'd be very surprised if he didn't get at least an interview in Denver, and there are a lot of people I talk to about the coaching carousel who believe this could finally be the year Bienemy gets his shot."

Bieniemy is in his fifth season as Kansas City's offensive coordinator. He spent five years as the team's running backs coach before that.

However, Graziano's report alludes to how the 53-year-old has been repeatedly passed up for head coaching jobs in the past.

Bieniemy's inability to land a head coaching job is surprising for two reasons. The Chiefs have maintained a potent offense under his watch, and two of his predecessors quickly parlayed their success in Kansas City into promotions elsewhere.

Doug Pederson was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for three seasons before the Philadelphia Eagles hired him as their head coach in 2016. Matt Nagy only needed two years in the role before the Chicago Bears poached him in 2018.

Because Bieniemy seemingly checks all of the necessary boxes for a head coach, he's one of the prime examples of how minority coaches often have a more difficult road to getting top posts such as head coach or general manager.

Perhaps Bieniemy will get his long-awaited chance this offseason.