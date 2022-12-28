Knicks' Quentin Grimes on Guarding Luka Dončić: 'I Promise I Was Trying for Sure'

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes couldn't find the words to explain his defensive performance when Luka Dončić put up a triple-double with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in Tuesday's 126-121 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Grimes did point out he was doing everything he could to try to stop the Mavs superstar.

"I promise I was trying for sure," he said. "I mean, I'm trying to get over every pick-and-roll. He's in almost every action. It was a lot on me trying to get over every pick-and-roll with him. He's crafty with the ball, without the ball. Have to know where he is at all times on the court. He's one of the top three players in the league for a reason. I have to tip my hat."

