Spurs Sell 50K Tickets for Jan. 13 Game vs. Warriors in Return to Alamodome

AP Photo/Nick Wagner

The San Antonio Spurs announced that they have sold over 50,000 tickets for their Jan. 13 game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome.

The Spurs, who are celebrating their 50th season in existence, played in the Alamodome from 1993-2002 and won the 1999 NBA Championship when they called that stadium home. They seated 22,449 people on average during the 1994-95 campaign.

The 1999 championship-winning team notably played in front of 39,554 fans during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

The Alamodome once sat a record 73,086 people in the building when George Strait held a concert there on June 1, 2013. For sporting events, a record total of 66,166 people attended the 2007 Alamo Bowl.

A sellout crowd would set the all-time mark for fans attending an NBA game. A total of 62,046 fans saw Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.