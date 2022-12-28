B/R NHL Roundtable: Ideal Location for the 2024 Winter Classic

1 of 4

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

This, my icy friends, is a no-brainer. There isn't a more ideal location for the 2024 Winter Classic than Edmonton.

Lest anyone forget, the Oilers essentially invented the modern concept of playing NHL games in an outdoor venue. They hosted the Montreal Canadiens for the inaugural Heritage Classic in 2003 at Commonwealth Stadium, long the home of the city's CFL franchise.

That was the first NHL regular-season game played outdoors. It drew a crowd of nearly 60,000 fans in spite of bitter-cold northern Alberta temperatures, and it was among the most-watched games in history on CBC.

The Oilers organization and fans have already proved they can successfully stage and support an outdoor game, so it's about time they benefit from the full "Winter Classic" branding that the league began in 2008.

They have a player or two who might warrant the spotlight, too.

The Oilers have the league's pre-Christmas leader in goals, assists and points in Connor McDavid, who's already won two MVPs and four scoring titles in seven full seasons. He seems driven to collect another pair come summertime thanks to a pace that'd yield career highs in all three categories—70 goals, 84 assists and 154 points.

Only a star of his "could he be better than Gretzky?" magnitude could eclipse the production of occasional linemate Leon Draisaitl. The German winger has an MVP and a scoring title of his own, scored a career-high 55 goals last season and will end 2022-23 with a 49-82-131 stat line if he maintains current pace.

There's no better way to sell a league than by putting two of its most elite players on a one-of-a-kind, once-a-year stage.

Last but not least, hockey is still a Canadian game. But even though there have now been 13 Winter Classics and nearly half of the league's teams have been involved (14 of 32), there hasn't been a single one on the soil of the country that lives and breathes hockey.

Dallas got one. St. Louis got one. Heck, Boston got two of them.

Not Toronto? Not Montreal? They're plenty worthy for obvious reasons. But when you combine outdoor legacy, supernova star power and True North national pride, even they can't compete with Edmonton.

So, NHL, it's simple. Book the Oilers and Flames for New Year's 2024, get your marketing people going on the "Battle of Alberta" artwork, and in lieu of a consultant's fee, simply send a few tickets my way and we'll call it even.

- Lyle Fitzsimmons