NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder 'as Desirable as Ever' Despite Anonymous GM Bashing Sun

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite what one NBA general manager thinks, Jae Crowder is still an attractive trade option leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (starts at 1:05 mark), teams around the league are saying Crowder remains as "desirable as ever" in trade talks:

Charania noted Crowder is a player who has "changed culture" for a lot of teams throughout his NBA career, including the previous two seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

Crowder's reported trade value comes in the wake of one anonymous general manager ripping him for deciding to stay away from the Suns until he gets moved.

"He just didn't show up," the general manager told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com. "He said he's not playing unless he gets a contract extension that he wants. I think a lot of teams are turned off by that in and of itself. Like, 'What? You don't want to play for one of the best teams in the NBA and PROVE that you're worth it so you can get a contract next year? Like, you're not that good, bro. What are you doing?' It's a weird dynamic. It's one thing if Kevin Durant's holding out because he's not getting paid enough, but Jae Crowder? Seriously?"

The Suns said in a statement released on Sept. 25 Crowder would not be with the team during training camp. He followed up with a post on Twitter indicating he didn't feel wanted by the organization:

There were rumblings Crowder was upset about not being guaranteed a starting role, but he has denied that is the case.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are among the teams that have shown interest in Crowder. The 32-year-old could be one of the most sought-after players leading up to the trade deadline.

Crowder made 36.8 percent of his three-point attempts in the previous two seasons with the Suns. He is making $10.1 million this season, the final year of his three-year, $29.1 million deal signed in November 2020.

Teams with Crowder have made the playoffs every season since 2013-14. He has played for seven different teams in 10 seasons because his skill set fits on virtually every roster in the league.