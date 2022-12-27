Mets Rumors: Carlos Correa Not Believed to Be Open to Restructuring Contract Offer

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Carlos Correa's deal with the New York Mets remains on hold following concerns over the results of his physical, and the star shortstop is not believed to be open to restructuring his pending deal with the franchise, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets, but the club is concerned about the long-term stability of the shortstop's surgically repaired right leg, so the deal has yet to be made official.

One source told Puma there is a "55 percent" chance the two sides complete a deal. Puma also noted at least three teams have been in touch with Correa, though he remains committed to trying to work out a deal with the Mets.

New York's concerns are the same ones that caused Correa's 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants to fall through.

After The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes reported about the Mets' concerns, Jon Heyman of the New York Post added that the two sides were "trying to work through" the issue.

However, discussions had been put on hold for Christmas, and it's unclear if they have resumed. If Correa were to re-enter the open market, it's unclear what kind of deal he would be offered given the concerns about his leg.

That said, Scott Boras, Correa's agent, has made it known that the Minnesota Twins, whom Correa played for last season, offered him a 10-year deal despite knowing about the injury he sustained early in his career, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Correa underwent surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and ligament damage while he was still in the Houston Astros' minor-league system in 2014. He made his major league debut in 2015 and has been pretty durable since.

Although Correa has never missed time with a right leg injury in the majors, there's concern that issues could arise somewhere down the line. If he agrees to a 12-year deal, that would take him through his age-40 season.

Provided Correa and the Mets can work something out, he would be a tremendous addition to a franchise that has already added Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, re-signed Brandon Nimmo and extended Edwin Díaz this winter.

Correa has emerged as one of the best shortstops in baseball since winning the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2015. He is a World Series champion, has won a Gold Glove, a Platinum Glove and is a two-time All-Star.

The Mets were on the cusp of achieving greatness in 2022, finishing with a 101-61 record—their first 100-win season since 1988—but they came up short in the National League wild-card round, falling to the San Diego Padres.

Figuring out a way to work out Correa's deal would be the cherry on top of a nearly perfect winter for Steve Cohen's club.