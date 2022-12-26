X

    Serge Ibaka Calls Out Kendrick Perkins for 'Spreading Misinformation' About His Age

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 26, 2022

    Milwaukee Bucks' Serge Ibaka during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    AP Photo/Aaron Gash

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka didn't think it was a laughing matter when ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins claimed he was much older than 22 when the Oklahoma City Thunder reached the 2012 NBA Finals.

    During First Take on Monday, Perkins discussed the Thunder's young core at the time and made a pointed remark about Ibaka, who he said was "probably 30 at the time because we already know how certain individuals lie about their age."

    That drew a lengthy response from Ibaka, who fired back that Perkins was "spreading misinformation to be relevant and get views on TV and social media."

    "You can talk about my game If I don't play well, I will never have a problem with that," he said. "But to talk extra for no reason is really not acceptable. It is disrespectful to me and I feel like it is disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation."

    That wasn't the end of Ibaka's thread about Perkins on social media:

    Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka

    Although I am disappointed I am not surprised to see these actions from someone who got his job by breaking the locker room code and by spreading lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ.

    Serge Ibaka Calls Out Kendrick Perkins for 'Spreading Misinformation' About His Age
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka

    I understand everyone needs to do their job and take care of their families, but you are proof not everybody knows how to do it with class and dignity. I have more to say about you but I am not that kind of person, but this time you went too far.

    Perkins replied he was joking and told Ibaka to "stop being so damn sensitive."

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/sergeibaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sergeibaka</a> my bad homie if I offended you. It's was a joke! My bad if it made you feel some type of way!!! My apologies my brother <a href="https://t.co/n1SCzEnQL1">https://t.co/n1SCzEnQL1</a>

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Did you say spreading lies at <a href="https://twitter.com/sergeibaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sergeibaka</a> ? Please don't get me started homie!!!! Please don't. I'm not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho…

    Ibaka debuted in the NBA when he was 20 years old, having already played professionally in Africa and Europe before that. Now into his 14th season, he celebrated his 33rd birthday in September.

    The three-time All-Defensive honoree is averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds through 15 games with the Bucks.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.