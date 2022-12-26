Serge Ibaka Calls Out Kendrick Perkins for 'Spreading Misinformation' About His Age

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka didn't think it was a laughing matter when ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins claimed he was much older than 22 when the Oklahoma City Thunder reached the 2012 NBA Finals.

During First Take on Monday, Perkins discussed the Thunder's young core at the time and made a pointed remark about Ibaka, who he said was "probably 30 at the time because we already know how certain individuals lie about their age."

That drew a lengthy response from Ibaka, who fired back that Perkins was "spreading misinformation to be relevant and get views on TV and social media."

"You can talk about my game If I don't play well, I will never have a problem with that," he said. "But to talk extra for no reason is really not acceptable. It is disrespectful to me and I feel like it is disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation."

That wasn't the end of Ibaka's thread about Perkins on social media:

Perkins replied he was joking and told Ibaka to "stop being so damn sensitive."

Ibaka debuted in the NBA when he was 20 years old, having already played professionally in Africa and Europe before that. Now into his 14th season, he celebrated his 33rd birthday in September.

The three-time All-Defensive honoree is averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds through 15 games with the Bucks.