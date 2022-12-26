NFL Exec Praises Quentin Johnston: 'Really Impressive … and a Motherf--ker to Tackle'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston has caught the eye of NFL scouts and executives this season.

"He's huge, big catch radius, he's really fast, really physical," an NFC executive told Albert Breer of The MMQB. "He's like [DeAndre Hopkins], that type of player. He's just really, really impressive. ... And a motherf--ker to tackle."

The one question appears to be whether Johnston has great hands, though Breer noted he's heard they are more "inconsistent than deficient in any way."

The 21-year-old junior has had a solid year for the College Football Playoff-bound Horned Frogs, catching 53 passes for 903 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. For his college career, he's nabbed 108 receptions for 2,024 yards and 13 touchdowns in 28 total contests.

At 6'4" and 215 pounds, he has the size that teams crave from that position, assuming those are accurate measurements. He seems likely to be a first-round pick, perhaps even a top-10 selection.