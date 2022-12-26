NFL Exec on Georgia's Kelee Ringo: 'Tape Is Boring. He Doesn't Make a Ton of Plays'

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but he might not be selected as high as previously anticipated.

An NFL executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: "He's big, fast. You go in there and they tell you he's gonna blaze in the 40. But his tape is boring. He doesn't make a ton of plays. You feel like he should be better than he is."

Ringo had an impressive freshman season with the Bulldogs in 2021, posting two interceptions, one sack, eight pass breakups and 26 tackles in 14 games. Breer noted that "a lot of people" projected him to be one of the top 15 picks in the draft following his first collegiate season.

However, he hasn't shown much improvement through the 2022 season thus far, posting two interceptions, six pass breakups, 36 tackles and two tackles for a loss in 13 games. Additionally, Breer noted he's "still seen as more athlete than football player" and that there are questions about his "motivation and drive."

Ringo could change that perception in the College Football Playoff, where he could see the field twice more if the Bulldogs defeat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.