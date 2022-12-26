Looney: Grizzlies 'Talk a Lot of S--t' and Warriors 'Got a Lot of Petty People'

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to start the 2022-23 season, but they seemed to find their swagger in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

"They're feisty and they talk a lot of s--t," Golden State center Kevon Looney told reporters after the game. "And we've got a lot of petty people on this team. They live for people to talk and do all that extra stuff. It just makes the game a lot more fun."

The win moved the Dubs to 16-18 on the season, currently good for 11th in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are third in the West (20-12). And something of a rivalry is forming between the teams after Golden State eliminated Memphis in six games during last season's Western Conference Semifinals.

"I think it gets us to the appropriate level of intensity," Looney said. "We've had two guys ejected against them, which is never good. But we usually find a way to win those games. Every time we play them, we have our antennas up. We're ready to play. Sometimes we overlook teams but we never overlook them because they talk a lot of stuff. So I think it's good for us."

Everybody wants to take their shot at the defending champion, and the Grizzlies have a reputation for being particularly feisty. A very fun rivalry is brewing.