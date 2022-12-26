3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 16 Win vs. Commanders

1 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

If you're not a 49ers fan, you may be getting sick of hearing about Purdy. However, it's hard not to come away from Saturday's game and not be impressed with the rookie quarterback.

Purdy did toss an interception, but for the fourth time in as many weeks, Mr. Irrelevant showed that the NFL game isn't too big for him. On the contrary, Purdy keeps showing that he's ready to seize the moment and run with it.

Against Washington, Purdy had to do it without a ton of help from the ground game. McCloud opened up the scoring with his big run, but Christian McCaffrey averaged a modest 3.1 yards per carry on the day.

It was often up to Purdy and the passing game to move the ball, and they did exactly that and did so efficiently. The seventh-rounder out of Iowa State finished 15-of-22 for 234 yards. He tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the fourth time this season.

This was a high-stakes game, as the 49ers are trying to earn at least the No. 2 seed while the Commanders are battling for their playoff lives. The pressure isn't affecting the Arizona native, even if his oblique injury is.

"He's definitely not 100 percent," head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone.

Purdy is showing both the poise and the grit needed to lead San Francisco deep into the postseason, and the 49ers should feel very good about their playoff chances with him under center.

