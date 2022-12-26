Warriors' Jordan Poole Drops 32, Impresses Twitter in Win Over Ja Morant, Grizzlies

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

When the Golden State Warriors lost star point guard Stephen Curry to a shoulder injury earlier this month, many wondered who will shoulder the scoring load for the defending NBA champions.

Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole has filled that role in the interim, and he put forth another strong performance to lead Golden State to a 120-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a primetime matchup on Christmas Day.

Playing in front of a frenzied crowd at Chase Center, Poole poured in a team-high 32 points, 17 of which came in the first quarter. He was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul, but the Warriors managed to outlast a Grizzlies team that entered Sunday tied for the best record in the Western Conference.

NBA Twitter was impressed with Poole's stellar game as he continues to show his skills in Curry's absence:

Since Curry has been sidelined, Poole is now averaging 28.6 points over the past five games. He's proven to be much better as a starter this season, and he should still have a significant role in the offense even after Curry returns.

For now, the Warriors will need him to continue to play at an elite level if they hope to keep pace in the West.

Golden State (16-18) will look to keep the momentum going when they host the Charlotte Hornets (9-24) on Tuesday.