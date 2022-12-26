X

    Warriors' Jordan Poole Drops 32, Impresses Twitter in Win Over Ja Morant, Grizzlies

    Doric SamDecember 26, 2022

    Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, right, drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

    When the Golden State Warriors lost star point guard Stephen Curry to a shoulder injury earlier this month, many wondered who will shoulder the scoring load for the defending NBA champions.

    Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole has filled that role in the interim, and he put forth another strong performance to lead Golden State to a 120-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a primetime matchup on Christmas Day.

    Playing in front of a frenzied crowd at Chase Center, Poole poured in a team-high 32 points, 17 of which came in the first quarter. He was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul, but the Warriors managed to outlast a Grizzlies team that entered Sunday tied for the best record in the Western Conference.

    NBA Twitter was impressed with Poole's stellar game as he continues to show his skills in Curry's absence:

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    The one potential long-term positive of Stephen Curry's injury absence was Jordan Poole getting a chance to get into a rhythm and get his confidence back. <br><br>If nothing else, it appears that has happened.

    kuz @kylekuzma

    Imagine being Jordan Poole. Has Steph to mentor every night lol cheat code!!!!

    NBA @NBA

    Steph mentoring Jordan Poole during his 17 point first quarter. 🗣️👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAXmas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAXmas</a> | Live on ABC &amp; ESPN 🎄🎁 <a href="https://t.co/7BKgThLs66">pic.twitter.com/7BKgThLs66</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ja Morant and Jordan Poole shined bright this Christmas ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/zapKZHHFkM">pic.twitter.com/zapKZHHFkM</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Poole tonight:<br><br>32 PTS<br>3 3P<br><br>Averaging 26 PPG as a starter this season. <a href="https://t.co/ba3Ar9094H">pic.twitter.com/ba3Ar9094H</a>

    Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

    Jordan Poole is a problem. And Dillon Brooks has four fouls. Not good.

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Poole got Deebo out of his seat after that runner

    ³⁰ ³ @PlayoffPoole3

    Jordan Poole outplaying Ja Morant on national television. We made it.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jordan Poole is the third Warriors player, at age 23 or younger, with a 30-point game on Christmas Day.<br><br>The other two...<br><br>Rick Barry (1966) and Wilt Chamberlain (1959). <a href="https://t.co/M940CBYBPn">pic.twitter.com/M940CBYBPn</a>

    Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

    A confident Jordan Poole is fun as hell to watch

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Jordan Poole shares some similarities to Monta Ellis. That hooper who has a lethal burst. Monta had Oracle lit way before it was cool. <a href="https://t.co/kQf9Neddgz">pic.twitter.com/kQf9Neddgz</a>

    🇦🇫 • (15-18) @OmerOsman200

    "Add Jordan Poole to the GOAT conversation" <a href="https://t.co/7RNnY7NMDI">pic.twitter.com/7RNnY7NMDI</a>

    Dr. Andre @OnBallSteph

    Jordan Poole owns the grizzlies.

    🧣 @Precision80

    I think Jordan Poole would be recognized in the All Star Tier if he had his own team or was even a 2nd option, he always plays at that level when he starts

    Since Curry has been sidelined, Poole is now averaging 28.6 points over the past five games. He's proven to be much better as a starter this season, and he should still have a significant role in the offense even after Curry returns.

    For now, the Warriors will need him to continue to play at an elite level if they hope to keep pace in the West.

    Golden State (16-18) will look to keep the momentum going when they host the Charlotte Hornets (9-24) on Tuesday.

