    MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Mets Optimistic About Contract Amid Physical Concerns

    Doric SamDecember 26, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 10: MLB player Carlos Correa is seen in attendance during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC)
    Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC

    The deal between the New York Mets and shortstop Carlos Correa appeared to hit a snag when the team reportedly expressed concerns over his physical examination. However, the situation appears to be improving.

    According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the two sides spent a portion of the holiday weekend addressing some details and there is now "some optimism things could be worked out."

