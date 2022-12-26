MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Mets Optimistic About Contract Amid Physical Concerns

Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC

The deal between the New York Mets and shortstop Carlos Correa appeared to hit a snag when the team reportedly expressed concerns over his physical examination. However, the situation appears to be improving.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the two sides spent a portion of the holiday weekend addressing some details and there is now "some optimism things could be worked out."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

