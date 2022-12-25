LeBron James' Lack of Help Called out by Lakers Fans in Loss to Luka Dončić, Mavs

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

It might take a Christmas miracle to save the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles' losing streak extended to four Sunday thanks to its 124-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a Christmas Day showdown at American Airlines Center. The Purple and Gold were once again without Anthony Davis because of a foot injury and fell to an ugly 13-20 on the season.

At this point, the playoffs seem like a long shot at best.

LeBron James carried his team with 38 points, six rebounds and five assists, but his supporting cast had nowhere near enough pieces to keep up with Luka Dončić and Co. on the road.

It seemed like the Lakers were going to earn a much-needed win against a Western Conference playoff contender when they built an 11-point halftime lead. James was in full control, Russell Westbrook was providing a spark off the bench and the supporting cast was doing enough on the defensive side to keep the home team at bay.

And then the third quarter happened.

The Mavericks poured in 51 points in an overwhelming third quarter that saw Los Angeles counter with just 21. It was a beautiful or ugly display of basketball depending on which side one focused on, and it left the visitors fighting an uphill battle with any comeback hopes heading into the final stretch.

James did what he could by shifting into takeover mode in the fourth quarter, but Dallas had an answer every time thanks in large part to its outside shooting (18 three-pointers).

Attention now turns to a road game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday as the Lakers attempt to snap out of this sluggish stretch.