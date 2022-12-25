X

    LeBron James' Lack of Help Called out by Lakers Fans in Loss to Luka Dončić, Mavs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2022

    DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes to the basket as Reggie Bullock #25 of the Dallas Mavericks defends in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    It might take a Christmas miracle to save the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers.

    Los Angeles' losing streak extended to four Sunday thanks to its 124-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a Christmas Day showdown at American Airlines Center. The Purple and Gold were once again without Anthony Davis because of a foot injury and fell to an ugly 13-20 on the season.

    At this point, the playoffs seem like a long shot at best.

    LeBron James carried his team with 38 points, six rebounds and five assists, but his supporting cast had nowhere near enough pieces to keep up with Luka Dončić and Co. on the road.

    Social media certainly noticed:

    Ryan Moon @ryan29moon

    Lakers have failed Lebron. Man is playing out of his socks every game putting up numbers and his supporting cast does nothing.

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    The Lakers just have so few NBA in the rotation. They have "maybe NBA guys" but very few "oh n, that guy's definitely in the league in three years" guys

    LeBron James' Lack of Help Called out by Lakers Fans in Loss to Luka Dončić, Mavs
    Raphielle Johnson @raphiellej

    A flameout so bad it's damn near impressive. It goes without saying that the Lakers are in trouble.

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    LeBron deserves better <a href="https://t.co/Ba3NfTBME6">pic.twitter.com/Ba3NfTBME6</a>

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    This game is over now. The Lakers players are well aware that the jig is up and their body language says it. <br><br>Hope the afternoon and evening games are super exciting and competitive

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    me watching the lakers vs me watching the lakers on christmas day <a href="https://t.co/i3W5uHhGaq">pic.twitter.com/i3W5uHhGaq</a>

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lakers</a> <a href="https://t.co/rMB9w5X4Rq">pic.twitter.com/rMB9w5X4Rq</a>

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    Lakers fans know this game script well.

    Jason Timpf @_JasonLT

    LeBron is +2 in a game the Lakers are losing by 17.<br><br>Non-LeBron minutes have been a huge problem (again) in the last month.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Laker fans rn: <a href="https://t.co/Ai0x8p96yJ">pic.twitter.com/Ai0x8p96yJ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    IT'S RAINING 3s IN DALLAS ☔️<br><br>The Mavs have hit 8 in Q3. They lead 86-67 on ABC and ESPN.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAXmas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAXmas</a> 🎄🎁 <a href="https://t.co/ICUWkFC79E">pic.twitter.com/ICUWkFC79E</a>

    Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

    LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history to score 30+ in 7 straight games.<br><br>Nobody has even 5 straight after turning 35.<br><br>Kobe had 10 straight when he was 34.<br><br>That's the only other streak of 7 or more after turning 34.<br><br>Just beyond ridiculous.

    It seemed like the Lakers were going to earn a much-needed win against a Western Conference playoff contender when they built an 11-point halftime lead. James was in full control, Russell Westbrook was providing a spark off the bench and the supporting cast was doing enough on the defensive side to keep the home team at bay.

    And then the third quarter happened.

    The Mavericks poured in 51 points in an overwhelming third quarter that saw Los Angeles counter with just 21. It was a beautiful or ugly display of basketball depending on which side one focused on, and it left the visitors fighting an uphill battle with any comeback hopes heading into the final stretch.

    James did what he could by shifting into takeover mode in the fourth quarter, but Dallas had an answer every time thanks in large part to its outside shooting (18 three-pointers).

    Attention now turns to a road game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday as the Lakers attempt to snap out of this sluggish stretch.

