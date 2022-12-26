Week 17 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

0 of 4

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

With Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season nearly complete, many fantasy managers in season-long leagues are already looking ahead to Week 17—which will be the championship round for a lot of fortunate fantasy enthusiasts.

Navigating Week 17 won't be easy, though, as injuries and potential resting starters could come into play. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts both missed Week 16, while New England Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are among players who were injured in games and did not return.

The San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs have already secured division titles. They could be extra cautious with injured players, as could eliminated teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

With this in mind, let's examine some potential waiver-wire targets and fantasy tips for Week 17. All players listed below are available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues as of Sunday evening. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

