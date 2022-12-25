Peach Bowl 2022: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Ohio State vs. Georgia

1 of 4

G Fiume/Getty Images

Ohio State was ravaged by injuries at running back all season long.

TreVeyon Henderson will not play in the Peach Bowl, and Miyan Williams returned from an injury for the clash against the Michigan Wolverines at the end of November.

Dallan Hayden took advantage of his opportunity in the backfield throughout the season by earning 510 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Hayden could be massive for the Buckeyes on New Years' Eve if he is the healthiest running back available.

Ohio State needs to establish some sort of ground game to avoid C.J. Stroud throwing 50 times and getting roughed up in the pocket by the Georgia pass rush.

Hayden turned in a pair of 100-yard games in November, so the freshman has some confidence going into Atlanta.

He likely will not earn another triple-digit yardage tally against the tough UGA defense, but if he breaks a few nice runs and provides some balance to the offense, Hayden will go down as one of the more valuable players for Ryan Day's side.