    Derek Carr Criticized by Raiders Fans After Davante Adams Struggles in Steelers Loss

    Doric SamDecember 25, 2022

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    AP Photo/Don Wright

    When six-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams forced the Green Bay Packers to trade him to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason, there was an expectation that reforming his connection with his college teammate Derek Carr would lead to offensive fireworks.

    While the duo showed flashes of brilliance throughout the season, Adams didn't produce with the same consistency we've grown accustomed to, and he was nearly nonexistent once again as he registered just two catches for 15 yards in the Raiders' 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

    Carr had an abysmal showing, throwing for 174 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions on 16-of-30 passing. All three of his picks came in the second half, and his last one came after Pittsburgh took its first lead of the game with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter.

    NFL Twitter was not happy with Carr for how he failed to get Adams involved in the offense during the disappointing loss:

    Charlie Quinn @CharlieQuinnMMA

    Daily reminder how insane it is that Davante Adams left Aaron Rodgers for DEREK CARR

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> WR Davante Adams' two catches tonight have come on passes thrown 3 and -8 yards downfield. Carr is 0-of-5 targeting Adams on passes thrown more than 3 yards downfield. Per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    superbyrd @PoonPiratee

    Derek carr try to throw an accurate pass to Davante Adams challenge IMPOSSIBLE

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    I miss the decades-old connection between Derek Carr and Davante Adams <a href="https://t.co/5C2DMRPheS">https://t.co/5C2DMRPheS</a>

    Jesse Pollock @jpolly22

    Davante Adams has 9 receptions for 113 yards in his last 10 quarters. We're talkin about the best receiver in football.<br><br>Figure it out Raiders

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    Davante Adams really 𝗰𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 to leave the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> for this... <a href="https://t.co/FSD1dlJxea">pic.twitter.com/FSD1dlJxea</a>

    Fantasy Football Today @FFToday

    CAN WE GET THE BALL TO DAVANTE ADAMS?

    Thomas Beebe ツ @Mr_Beebe

    Carr misses wide open Davante Adams. Smh

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    Carr and Davante Adams can't get in sync tonight so far.

    NFL memes @NFLHateMemes

    Davante Adams: *wide open*<br><br>Derek Carr: <a href="https://t.co/IKjiCMTRBQ">pic.twitter.com/IKjiCMTRBQ</a>

    Bread Tha Rebel @BreadThaRebel

    Can Davante Adams get a target now?

    Cody @CodyShook_

    I can't believe Davante Adams left Aaron Rodgers for Derek Carr.

    Thejingerbeardman @the_jingerbeard

    Derek Carr doesn't deserve Davante Adams

    Justin Reid DPOY @JustinReidDPOY

    Remember when Davante Adams said Derek Carr was a Hall of Famer?

    code toke @ToKeNasty

    I feel bad for Davante Adams tbh

    Active @nix973

    Davante Adams left Aaron Rodgers to play with this bum.

    Saturday's outing marks Adams' third straight game without a touchdown and with less than 100 yards, 10 targets or five catches. A player of his caliber should never be such a non-factor for a team that is now on the brink of elimination from playoff contention.

    The Raiders (6-9) will need Carr to utilize Adams more if they hope to be successful when they return to action on New Year's Day against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4), who boast one of the best defenses in the NFL.

