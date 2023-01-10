Warriors' Stephen Curry Could Return from Shoulder Injury Tuesday vs. Suns

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry reportedly could return to the court as soon as Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Curry was a full participant in Monday's practice. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game.

Curry had suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder during Golden State's game against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 14. The team said on Dec. 24 that a re-evaluation determined the 34-year-old would miss at least another two weeks before being examined again.

In all, Curry has missed 14 games this season, and the Warriors are 6-8 in his absence.

At the time of his injury, Curry was in the midst of one of the best seasons of his legendary career. The reigning NBA Finals MVP was averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from three-point range.

Despite Curry's brilliant start, the Warriors have struggled to find consistency this season. The defending NBA champions rank seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 20-20. The team's defense has not been up to par this year, ranking 26th in the league with opponents averaging 117.5 points.

Golden State had been without swingman Andrew Wiggins since Dec. 3 because of a groin injury and non-COVID illness, but he returned on Saturday against the Orlando Magic and scored 12 points in 19 minutes.

With Curry back in the lineup, he will help Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green lead the offensive charge for the Warriors.