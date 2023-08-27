Jets HC Saleh 'Proud' of 'Awesome' Zach Wilson amid Backup Role to Aaron Rodgers

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is earning high marks from his head coach for his performance this preseason.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's 32-24 preseason win over the New York Giants, Saleh explained he's "proud" of Wilson after an "awesome" showing in the game.

There's been nothing but praise coming from the Jets throughout training camp and preseason about Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers has talked about serving as a mentor for the young quarterback, especially in the wake of his struggles over the past two seasons:

"I hope this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale and he can really take a breath and pause and deal with the disappointment of last year and the frustration, and then channel it. I feel like he has, just re-channel it as a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him to learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things every day and be better."

The 24-year-old has had a solid preseason. He went 37-of-56 for 365 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in four games.

Wilson's long-term status with with the Jets is very much up in the air. He's entering this season as the backup to Rodgers, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers.

In 22 games over the past two seasons, Wilson threw for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He was sacked a total of 67 times and lost 545 yards.

Things got so bad for Wilson during the 2022 season he was benched during a Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for Chris Streveler. He was a healthy inactive for two games in Weeks 13 and 14.

Two years year after being selected No. 2 overall in the NFL draft, Wilson hasn't endeared himself to the Jets based on his play. He has continued to receive support publicly from Saleh.

Perhaps being able to step back from the spotlight this season will allow Wilson to regroup and potentially develop into a starter again at some point.

If nothing else, Saleh's continued support does suggest the Jets want to make things work with Wilson.