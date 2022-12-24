Bill Belichick Takes Blame for Patriots' Offensive Struggles: 'I'm the Head Coach'

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The offensive struggles that have plagued the New England Patriots throughout the 2022 season doomed them once again in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked directly if he deserves the blame for the team's struggles, and he accepted full responsibility, telling reporters, "I'm the head coach."

New England failed to put up any points and managed just three first downs in the first half during Saturday's game. The Patriots struggled with their discipline, amassing 44 penalty yards while totaling just 70 yards of offense in the opening 30 minutes. In fact, the team didn't move the ball past midfield until near the end of the third quarter.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for 240 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 21-of-33 passing. However, New England's rushing attack was nonexistent against Cincinnati, as the team ran the ball just 16 times for 61 yards.

Despite the offensive woes, the Patriots still had the opportunity to win the game after two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Things were looking up when New England cornerback Marcus Jones recovered a fumble by Cincinnati star receiver Ja'Marr Chase with 3:12 left in the game.

Unfortunately, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson coughed up the ball on the ensuing possession. New England got another possession with under a minute remaining, but it turned the ball over on downs after five plays.

After falling to 7-8, New England's playoff chances took a hit, but the team remains on the bubble. With division matchups in the final two weeks of the season against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, respectively, the Patriots will have the opportunity to make a push for the postseason.