Ravens Fans Celebrate After Baltimore Clinches NFL Playoff Berth on Patriots Loss

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Atlanta Falcons 17-9 on Christmas Eve behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to move to 10-5 on the season, and they clinched a playoff berth with the New England Patriots' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots fell to the Bengals 22-18 at Gillette Stadium to drop to 7-8 on the season, falling further out of the playoff race.

New England had the opportunity to win Saturday's game late in the fourth quarter, but a fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson with 55 seconds remaining essentially sealed the victory for Cincinnati.

Following New England's loss, Ravens fans celebrated as Baltimore clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2020 campaign:

Now the Ravens just need quarterback Lamar Jackson to return healthy and ready to go for the postseason. Jackson suffered a knee injury on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos and has not practiced or played since.

With the Ravens now in a playoff spot, it's possible Jackson takes more time to rest in order to return at the top of his game for the postseason.