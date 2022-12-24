Ravens Fans Celebrate After Baltimore Clinches NFL Playoff Berth on Patriots Loss

Ravens Fans Celebrate After Baltimore Clinches NFL Playoff Berth on Patriots LossDecember 24, 2022
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Atlanta Falcons 17-9 on Christmas Eve behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to move to 10-5 on the season, and they clinched a playoff berth with the New England Patriots' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Patriots fell to the Bengals 22-18 at Gillette Stadium to drop to 7-8 on the season, falling further out of the playoff race.
New England had the opportunity to win Saturday's game late in the fourth quarter, but a fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson with 55 seconds remaining essentially sealed the victory for Cincinnati.
Following New England's loss, Ravens fans celebrated as Baltimore clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2020 campaign:
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
Two things the <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a> have done the last 4 weeks is play RAVENS' DEFENSE and RUN THE DANG FOOTBALL. Trading for Roquan Smith and getting the combination of J.K. Dobbins and Gus "The Bus" Edwards back has this team primed for a SUPER BOWL RUN when Lamar Jackson returns healthy.
Frank Hornig @FrankAHornig
It's official!<br><br>The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs after missing it a year ago due to not closing out games and so many injuries.<br><br>This feels great! Let's keep rolling and win the last two!<br><br>Great work this year boys! <a href="https://t.co/CzPmfvLrNH">https://t.co/CzPmfvLrNH</a>
Now the Ravens just need quarterback Lamar Jackson to return healthy and ready to go for the postseason. Jackson suffered a knee injury on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos and has not practiced or played since.
With the Ravens now in a playoff spot, it's possible Jackson takes more time to rest in order to return at the top of his game for the postseason.