Texans vs. Titans Delayed Due to Power Outages in Nashville amid Winter Weather

Saturday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans has been delayed by one hour due to power outages in Nashville caused by a winter storm.

The game was originally set to kick off in the 1 p.m. ET window but will instead kick off at 2 p.m.

Nashville has been subject to cold temperatures and high winds due to a cold front that's enveloped much of the United States this weekend.

Below-zero wind chills and freezing temperatures have been the norm since late Thursday night, leading to power outages across the country. Nashville Mayor John Cooper asked the NFL to postpone Saturday's game to deal with rolling blackouts in the city.

It's unclear if a one-hour delay will do much to help matters in the city. Rolling power outages are expected to continue happening periodically in 10-to-15-minute intervals every one-and-a-half to two hours, according to Eric Levenson, Rebekah Riess and Wayne Sterling of CNN.

Tennessee has about 250,000 citizens without power as of early Saturday morning.