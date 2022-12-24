NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally.

The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.

James finished with 34 points, two rebounds and eight assists—another stellar offensive effort in Anthony Davis' absence—but the postgame social media focus was understandably on the shoe gaffe.

The Lakers have now lost three straight games, allowing 130 or more points in each contest. The road isn't going to get much easier when they play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day without Davis, who is out indefinitely after suffering a stress reaction in his foot.

This is not what James envisioned as he approaches his 38th birthday, stuck on a non-playoff team as the only superstar surrounded by role players and a past-his-prime Russell Westbrook.

The look of exasperation on James' face as he sat on the floor, at first unwilling to be helped up by his teammates, was everything you need to know about the mindset in Lakerland at the moment.