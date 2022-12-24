X

    NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 24, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 23: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally.

    The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bron lost his shoe during the potential game tying shot. <br><br>Lakers lose to the Hornets. <a href="https://t.co/kZNX2bG2lq">pic.twitter.com/kZNX2bG2lq</a>

    James finished with 34 points, two rebounds and eight assists—another stellar offensive effort in Anthony Davis' absence—but the postgame social media focus was understandably on the shoe gaffe.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    LeBron's shoe in the clutch <a href="https://t.co/8CVOh4uShE">pic.twitter.com/8CVOh4uShE</a>

    BRYANT @bryant_gotgame

    LeBron's shoe flying away into the night 👋🏼 <a href="https://t.co/2QuGnBv4C2">pic.twitter.com/2QuGnBv4C2</a>

    𝙻🇧🇧 @HornetsRuinedMe

    LeBron so scared of taking the last shot he let his shoe come off <a href="https://t.co/d48ROSOUry">pic.twitter.com/d48ROSOUry</a>

    Nuggets Nation @Nuggets_Nation

    LeBron losing his shoe like that is a perfect encapsulation of the Lakers these past two seasons.

    Lupita Nihongo 🍻 @OtsumamiBoy

    I think LeBron sitting there like that, shoe just... in the wind... is just about the most depressed I've seen a man in real time.

    RDCWORLD1 MEMES @rdcburner

    Mark writing an Rdcworld skit about Lebron's shoe rn <a href="https://t.co/uiI2sQ9Yq8">pic.twitter.com/uiI2sQ9Yq8</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    I'VE NEVER SEEN THIS BEFORE: Down 2, LeBron drove it as he should have. Not sure whether he was about to shoot or pass. BUT HE THREW A SHOE! His left sneaker came completely off! Was it not tied tight enough? LeBron kicked to Schroder, who missed corner 3. Lakers lose.

    𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 @Three_Cone

    Lakers turned the ball over on a 4 on 1 fast break, gave Gordon Hayward a goaltend game winner, and then LeBron lost his shoe trying to put up a game tying shot<br><br>Can't make this stuff up

    The Lakers have now lost three straight games, allowing 130 or more points in each contest. The road isn't going to get much easier when they play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day without Davis, who is out indefinitely after suffering a stress reaction in his foot.

    This is not what James envisioned as he approaches his 38th birthday, stuck on a non-playoff team as the only superstar surrounded by role players and a past-his-prime Russell Westbrook.

    The look of exasperation on James' face as he sat on the floor, at first unwilling to be helped up by his teammates, was everything you need to know about the mindset in Lakerland at the moment.

    NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.