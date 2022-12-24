Nic Claxton's Shooting Wows NBA Twitter as Kevin Durant, Nets Beat Giannis, Bucks

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Have a night, Nic Claxton.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday at the Barclays Center to improve to 21-12 on the season, and it was Claxton who impressed with a remarkable shooting performance.

The fourth-year center finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 30 minutes, making 9-of-10 shots from the floor. His 19 points tied his season high.

Claxton's efforts were a huge reason why the Nets topped the Bucks, who were leading the Eastern Conference entering play Friday, and NBA Twitter was particularly stunned by his shooting:

Claxton is in the midst of his best campaign in the NBA. He entered Friday's game averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 assists in 29 games while shooting 73.8 percent from the floor.

The University of Georgia product is under contract with the Nets through the 2023-24 campaign, and he'll surely receive a nice raise on his next deal, especially given how impactful he has been for Brooklyn this season.

In addition to Claxton, Kevin Durant had a solid game, finishing with 24 points, six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes.

Each player in Brooklyn's starting five—Claxton, Durant, Royce O'Neale, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons—hit double digits in scoring.

While Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 26 points, only three of his teammates also reached double figures.

The Nets will be back in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, hoping to extend their winning streak to nine games.