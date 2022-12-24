X

    Nic Claxton's Shooting Wows NBA Twitter as Kevin Durant, Nets Beat Giannis, Bucks

    Erin WalshDecember 24, 2022

    Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Have a night, Nic Claxton.

    The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday at the Barclays Center to improve to 21-12 on the season, and it was Claxton who impressed with a remarkable shooting performance.

    The fourth-year center finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 30 minutes, making 9-of-10 shots from the floor. His 19 points tied his season high.

    Claxton's efforts were a huge reason why the Nets topped the Bucks, who were leading the Eastern Conference entering play Friday, and NBA Twitter was particularly stunned by his shooting:

    Yaya Dubin @JADubin5

    Claxton has been the best non-Giannis-or-KD player on the floor in this game and that's why the Nets are winning.

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    Hell of a game from Nic Claxton. Great finish through contact over Brook. He's improved so much at that this year.

    Rob Markman 💭 @RobMarkman

    Claxton is ballin today

    Doug Norrie @DougNorrie

    Wouldn't trade Claxton for Giannis straight up at this point

    James Young @CoachYoungNJ

    If Claxton can play like this, yeah I think so. Defense and rebounding are their issues <a href="https://t.co/Snit2Ma2qL">https://t.co/Snit2Ma2qL</a>

    Doug Norrie @DougNorrie

    Nic Claxton shoulder flex on Giannis is the what the holidays are all about

    Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/BKN_NETSPR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BKN_NETSPR</a>: In addition to his season-high-tying 19 points tonight, Nic Claxton has added a career-high-tying five assists for a second straight game.<br><br>Claxton has also grabbed eight rebounds and recorded three steals.

    Joseph Spector @JoeSpectorNY

    It is the dagger. Big win for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nets</a><br><br>Simmons, Claxton come up huge… <a href="https://t.co/UnlHaFq6lf">https://t.co/UnlHaFq6lf</a>

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    Nic Claxton tonight: <br><br>19 Points <br>8 Rebounds <br>5 Assists <br>3 Steals <br>90 FG% <br><br>WHAT A GAME FOR HIM <a href="https://t.co/EXtoGjFdC8">pic.twitter.com/EXtoGjFdC8</a>

    𝙛𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙗𝙤𝙮 𝙛𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙯 🧜🏽‍♂️ @kayceeflowz

    Didn't know Nix Claxton was this good sheesh

    Coach Kyle 🏀 @CoachKyle585

    Nic Claxton masterclass tonight

    Ryan @RRMorleyy

    Simmons x Claxton absolutely took it to Giannis tonight and played bully ball and got into him from the start helluva game guys <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NetsWorld?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NetsWorld</a>

    Claxton is in the midst of his best campaign in the NBA. He entered Friday's game averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 assists in 29 games while shooting 73.8 percent from the floor.

    The University of Georgia product is under contract with the Nets through the 2023-24 campaign, and he'll surely receive a nice raise on his next deal, especially given how impactful he has been for Brooklyn this season.

    In addition to Claxton, Kevin Durant had a solid game, finishing with 24 points, six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes.

    Each player in Brooklyn's starting five—Claxton, Durant, Royce O'Neale, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons—hit double digits in scoring.

    Nic Claxton's Shooting Wows NBA Twitter as Kevin Durant, Nets Beat Giannis, Bucks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    While Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 26 points, only three of his teammates also reached double figures.

    The Nets will be back in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, hoping to extend their winning streak to nine games.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.