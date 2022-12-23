Matt Barnes Calls Wally Szczerbiak 'Bum-Ass Motherf--ker' After Haliburton Criticism

Matt Barnes Calls Wally Szczerbiak 'Bum-Ass Motherf--ker' After Haliburton CriticismDecember 23, 2022
Matt Barnes had choice words for former NBA peer Wally Szczerbiak after Szczerbiak criticized Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
Barnes called the 2001-02 All-Star a "bum-ass motherf--ker" who he said disrespected Haliburton. He also thought Szczerbiak's comments crossed a line in terms of analysis (warning: video contains profanity):
SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball
Matt Barnes has a real problem with Wally Szczerbiak disrespecting Tyrese Haliburton in the midst of his breakout season. New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhatsBurnin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhatsBurnin</a> drops tomorrow 💨 <a href="https://t.co/WvyArIDWmX">pic.twitter.com/WvyArIDWmX</a>
Szczerbiak, who works as an analyst for MSG Network, referred to Haliburton as a "wannabe fake All-Star" when recapping the New York Knicks' 109-106 win over the Pacers last Sunday.
Haliburton remained diplomatic when addressing the remark with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. He said he was surprised to hear such a pointed critique, in part because he hasn't been lobbying for an All-Star nod.
Szczerbiak subsequently apologized and said the 22-year-old guard "is definitely in the All-Star conversation."
Haliburton is averaging 20.0 points and a league-high 10.6 assists through 30 games this season. He has helped Indiana post a 16-16 record, good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.
To this point, he has certainly assembled a resume to warrant consideration for the 2023 All-Star Game.