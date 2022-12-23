Matt Barnes Calls Wally Szczerbiak 'Bum-Ass Motherf--ker' After Haliburton Criticism

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K

Matt Barnes had choice words for former NBA peer Wally Szczerbiak after Szczerbiak criticized Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Barnes called the 2001-02 All-Star a "bum-ass motherf--ker" who he said disrespected Haliburton. He also thought Szczerbiak's comments crossed a line in terms of analysis (warning: video contains profanity):

Szczerbiak, who works as an analyst for MSG Network, referred to Haliburton as a "wannabe fake All-Star" when recapping the New York Knicks' 109-106 win over the Pacers last Sunday.

Haliburton remained diplomatic when addressing the remark with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. He said he was surprised to hear such a pointed critique, in part because he hasn't been lobbying for an All-Star nod.

Szczerbiak subsequently apologized and said the 22-year-old guard "is definitely in the All-Star conversation."

Haliburton is averaging 20.0 points and a league-high 10.6 assists through 30 games this season. He has helped Indiana post a 16-16 record, good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

To this point, he has certainly assembled a resume to warrant consideration for the 2023 All-Star Game.