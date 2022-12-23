X

    Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces New Fortnite Skin in Chapter 4

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 23, 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on December 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    The Greek Freak's dominance can now extend beyond an NBA court.

    Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced a partnership with Fortnite that includes playable skins of his likeness.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

    Last night, I had the craziest dream...<a href="https://twitter.com/FortniteGame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FortniteGame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EpicPartner?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EpicPartner</a> <a href="https://t.co/XtCqwPs24V">pic.twitter.com/XtCqwPs24V</a>

    The game series teased the collaboration on Dec. 5 in a trailer for Chapter Four.

    Antetokounmpo joins an illustrious list of athletes and celebrities who have been included in Fortnite's Icon Series. The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar are among the featured names from the world of sports.

    In addition to the Giannis Antetokounmpo Outfit and Hoplite Giannis Outfit, gamers will be able to compete in Giannis' Dream Arena and collect a number of Giannis-themed accessories.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.