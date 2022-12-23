Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces New Fortnite Skin in Chapter 4

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Greek Freak's dominance can now extend beyond an NBA court.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced a partnership with Fortnite that includes playable skins of his likeness.

The game series teased the collaboration on Dec. 5 in a trailer for Chapter Four.

Antetokounmpo joins an illustrious list of athletes and celebrities who have been included in Fortnite's Icon Series. The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar are among the featured names from the world of sports.

In addition to the Giannis Antetokounmpo Outfit and Hoplite Giannis Outfit, gamers will be able to compete in Giannis' Dream Arena and collect a number of Giannis-themed accessories.