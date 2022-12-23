Kenny Omega Praises Kevin Owens; WWE Rumors on Drew McIntyre's Injury Status and Raw

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Kenny Omega Praises Kevin Owens

Even though there is a divide between fans of AEW and WWE, there seems to be plenty of goodwill between some of the wrestlers who work for the competing companies.

In response to a video posted on Twitter showing a 2010 Ring of Honor match between Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens, the Wrestling God noted Owens has "been the real deal for a looong time."

Omega and Owens worked in Ring of Honor together from 2008-14. They only had two one-on-one matches, in 2009 at PWG Battle of Los Angeles and again at ROH From The Ashes in 2010.

Despite only crossing paths a couple of times, they are also linked by their connection to the Young Bucks. The Elite are currently locked in a best-of-seven series against Death Triangle for the AEW Trios titles.

Owens has said he considers the Young Bucks, as well as Cody Rhodes, his "brothers" in the wrestling industry.

You can tell the level of respect and trust Owens has earned throughout the business based on what happened at WrestleMania 38. He was given the main-event spot on night one with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was working his first match since 2003.

WWE Changes MSG Main Event

WWE is preparing for its annual post-Christmas house show in Madison Square Garden without one of its top stars.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE has changed local advertising in New York City for the main event of the MSG card.

The original main event was expected to be an eight-man tag match featuring the Bloodline (the Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) taking on Owens, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre. It's now being advertised as a traditional tag match with the Usos against Owens and Strowman.

Zayn and Sikoa are advertised as being with the Usos, but it doesn't appear as if they will wrestle in the match.

The change comes as McIntyre continues to recover from a ruptured eardrum. The Scottish Warrior announced on Dec. 5 he had been "medically disqualified" from competing with Sheamus against the Usos in a match for the tag titles on the Dec. 9 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It's unclear at this point when McIntyre will return. WWE is likely going to start ramping up the build for the Royal Rumble on Dec. 30 when John Cena returns to SmackDown to team with Owens against Zayn and Roman Reigns.

WWE Giving Production Team Additional Time Off

It's rare for WWE to not air a new episode of Raw or SmackDown, but the holiday season has everyone in a giving mood.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Kellie Haulotte of Wrestling Inc.), WWE opted to run a "Best of 2022" episode of Raw on Dec. 26 in order to give members of their production crew additional time off.

While Monday's show will still require some members of the production staff to be present, it is far fewer than would be needed if a standard episode of Raw were airing.

Despite the decision to air a highlight show on television, WWE is still running two shows on Monday night. The SmackDown crew will be at Madison Square Garden. The Raw roster will have a separate house show in Columbus, Ohio.

WWE also taped tonight's episode of SmackDown last week, so a lot of the crew will get nearly two full weeks off before returning to work on Dec. 30.

