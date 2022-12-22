Kevin Durant on Lack of Attention to Nets' Recent Success: 'They Take Us for Granted'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have the longest active winning streak in the NBA at seven games, but Kevin Durant believes his team is being overlooked.

"I get that other people don't look at our roster as a championship roster, but when we get wins the way we get wins, you gotta pay attention to that," Durant told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "When Kai [Kyrie Irving] and Ben [Simmons] didn't play, we beat teams by [nearly] 40 points. Any other team, it's, 'Hold on, what they doing over there?'

"They take us for granted, me and Kai especially. We gotta jump through a Hula-Hoop of fire to be impressed."

After a slow start to the season, the Nets have won 11 of their last 12 games to improve to 20-12, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. Kyrie Irving was suspended by the team earlier in the season while Ben Simmons missed time due to a calf injury, but the squad remains a top contender despite the issues.

Durant noted the team has had big moments even not at full strength, beating the Washington Wizards by 42 in November without Irving or Simmons. On Wednesday, Brooklyn earned a 143-113 win over the Golden State Warriors with Irving out with a calf issue.

The team still hasn't gotten the credit Durant believes it deserves.

The Nets were the NBA's biggest story in the offseason with Durant and Irving the subject of trade rumors, but now they will try to fly under the radar as a team to beat in the East.