Isiah Thomas Airs Out Michael Jordan for Calling Him 'an Assh--e' in 'The Last Dance'

The Last Dance docuseries is two years old, yet it continues to be a source of NBA discourse. Granted, two years isn't that long when talking about the decades-long rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.

Jordan called Thomas an "assh--e" during the documentary, a remark that still sticks in Thomas' craw.

The Detroit Pistons legend said on The Pivot Podcast he was "highly upset" because he thought he had treated Jordan well away from the court (via Hunter Simpson of Basketball Network):

"Now, this is real talk; go back and document it. You can go back on the west side of Chicago; I ain't talking bout Michigan Avenue, where they used to kick me off for shining shoes. ... They kicked me outta there. On the west side of Chicago, that's where I'm from, OK? ... When Michael Jordan got to Chicago, I made it real easy for him to walk those streets on the west side of Chicago. My family took care of him. My sister and his brother hung out as friends. My little nephew lived with Michael Jordan. ... I'm being extremely good to this dude. I'm calling his house during this period of time. So all this, 'Isiah was an assh--e,' no, no, no, dude, I was looking out for you."

Thomas also contended he wasn't among the Pistons players who roughed up Jordan on the court when Detroit and the Chicago Bulls went head-to-head for Eastern Conference supremacy.

Beyond documenting the life and career of Jordan and a handful of his former teammates, The Last Dance was MJ's opportunity to settle old scores.

Jerry Krause, the general manager who was the architect of Chicago's dynasty, was a frequent target. Jordan didn't hold back when talking about Thomas and the Pistons either. Ironically, nobody may have responded more negatively to The Last Dance than Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Considering the long-simmering tension between Thomas and Jordan, Zeke might be waiting a while for any sort of apology.