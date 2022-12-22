WWE Rumors: Exec Says 'No F--king Way' Alberto Del Rio Returns to Company

Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

WWE has no interest in bringing back Alberto Del Rio, despite his hopes of getting another run with the promotion.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc.), a higher-up WWE executive said there is "no f--king way" Del Rio was going to get brought back when a return was speculated about last year.

The same executive said there were "never any serious conversations or pitches" to bring Del Rio back when Vince McMahon was still running WWE's creative department.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, Del Rio said he previously had talks with former WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis but those "didn't go anywhere."

Del Rio took to Twitter over the summer to make his case for being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by highlighting his accomplishments in the company, including being a four-time world heavyweight champion, two-time United States champion, winning the 40-man Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank in 2011:

However, it's likely issues outside the ring that would give WWE pause over a return.

Del Rio was arrested in May 2020 for allegedly battering and sexually assaulting his girlfriend at the time. The charges were dropped in December 2021 after a witness went missing.

WWE released Del Rio in August 2014 for "unprofessional conduct and an altercation with an employee."

Per Marissa Payne of Washington Post, the "prevailing theory" around Del Rio's release is he "slapped a Web producer backstage after the producer allegedly made a racist joke about him."

WWE brought Del Rio back for a brief run from October 2015 through September 2016. He was released for a second time after being suspended 30 days for violating the company's wellness policy.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).