NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Scores, Highlights, Stats from Consolation Games

The NBA G League Showcase is nearing its end after another day of action on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Ahead of Thursday's Showcase Cup championship game between the Ontario Clippers and Windy City Bulls, a pair of consolation games were played between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Iowa Wolves plus the South Bay Lakers and the College Park Skyhawks.

All four teams fell short of the chance to compete for the $100,000 grand prize, but they still put forth their best efforts.

Here's a look at the results and a recap of some of the highlights from Wednesday:

Showcase Cup Consolation Game Results

No. 2 Rio Grande Valley Vipers 125, No. 5 Iowa Wolves 119

No. 1 South Bay Lakers 115, No. 3 College Park Skyhawks 113

Wednesday Recap

The Iowa Wolves looked to be well on their way to victory when they jumped out to a 66-51 halftime lead over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday. However, the Vipers refused to go down easily despite trailing by as many as 26 and facing a 16-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

Rio Grande Valley outscored Iowa 41-19 in the final frame in an improbable comeback to reach the target score of 125. Josh Christopher led the Vipers with 28 points while Jalen Lecque added 23 points off the bench.

D.J. Carton led the Wolves with 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting and PJ Dozier finished with 21 points. The Vipers also got 19 points from Louis King and 18 points from Trevor Hudgins.

Wednesday's gritty comeback win will undoubtedly serve as a confidence boost for Rio Grande Valley going forward.

As the top seed in the Showcase Cup, the South Bay Lakers were surely disappointed to be playing in a consolation game, and it showed with a sluggish first half against the College Park Skyhawks. The Lakers trailed 67-63 at halftime after surrendering 38 points in the second quarter alone.

South Bay managed to adjust on defense in the second half to keep things close. Things looked bleak when College Park was two points away from the target score of 115 while holding a seven-point lead. However, the Lakers closed the game on a 9-0 run to secure the win.

Devin Cannady led South Bay with 22 points while Bryce Hamilton and Fabian White Jr. added 19 points apiece. Shaquille Harrison came close to a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Jarrett Culver had a game-high 24 points for the Skyhawks.