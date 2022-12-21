Kevin Durant Says He Hated How Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship Was 'All About Me'

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Kevin Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, and after the Dubs won their latest championship in 2022 without him, he said he felt like everyone turned their attention to him, which he disliked.

Durant said, via Michael Lee of the Washington Post:

"I can't lie: Watching the Finals, I knew so many people would turn their focus on me once they won. I was like, I hate that they won, because y'all not going to make it about them; it's going to be all about me. I think it's just a childish way of looking at that experience. I feel like you can take it all in and appreciate what they did and not even talk about me. I was just sitting at home. But I get how it is."

Durant was a member of the Golden State team that won the 2017 and 2018 NBA titles.

During the 2017 postseason, he averaged 28.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 15 games while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from deep. He won the Finals MVP award.

During the 2018 playoffs, Durant averaged 29.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21 games while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from deep. He won his second straight Finals MVP award.

But despite Durant's success during his tenure with the Warriors, some believed he didn't necessarily deserve to win two NBA titles because Golden State already had one of the best teams in the league.

Golden State's 2017 and 2018 title-winning rosters included Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, among others. Each of those players were members of the 2022 NBA title-winning squad.

When the Warriors won the championship this year, calls for Durant to win an NBA title on his own resurfaced. When he joined the Nets alongside Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead Brooklyn to a title, but they have yet to do so.

Durant said he's annoyed by the idea that he needs to win a title by himself:

"I've never done anything I want to do on this Earth of significance by myself. Even if I win on this team, it's going to be a contribution from everybody. I never made winning about me, even when I was at Golden State. I could've easily stepped out and said, 'Yeah, this is my s--t.' I never did that. I didn't even come here to prove to people that I could win on my own.

"I can't put all the pressure on myself. I did that before. You want it all, you want to experience it all, but it wasn't good for my sanity trying to put everything on me."

To be fair, basketball is a team sport, and in this day and age, it takes more than one good player on a team to win a title. We've witnessed it in many Finals over the last decade. For example, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a title in 2020, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined to win a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Durant and the Nets have dealt with injury issues over the last several seasons, and they also didn't have the best coach. Considering he's only 34, Durant still has time to win a title "on his own," though his next championship almost surely will come alongside some other great players.