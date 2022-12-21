LaVar Ball Says 'Hell No' to LaMelo Joining Lakers after They Traded Lonzo

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

LaVar Ball remains steadfast in his belief that all three of his sons will play for the same NBA team one day, but he knows there's one franchise they will not join during their respective careers.

Ball recently told Pierce Simpson of Complex that there is no chance LaMelo will ever suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers because of how they traded older brother Lonzo three years ago.

"Common sense would tell you, hell no," LaVar Ball said when asked about the possibility of LaMelo donning the Purple and Gold. "You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I'm going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy."

Lonzo Ball was drafted No. 2 by the Lakers in 2017. After two nondescript seasons in which he dealt with knee injuries, he was shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. He's now a member of the Chicago Bulls, but he hasn't played this season after knee surgery.

LaMelo Ball was the Rookie of the Year in 2021 and earned a trip to the All-Star Game in his sophomore season last year. While the 21-year-old is well on his way to superstar status, he's played only seven games this season for a Charlotte Hornets team that ranks second-to-last in the Eastern Conference with an 8-23 record.

While LaVar Ball has been known to stir the pot when it comes to his sons, he didn't express a desire for either of them to change their situations by joining another team. Lonzo's deal with Chicago is guaranteed through next season and carries a player option for 2024-25, while LaMelo can become a restricted free agent after next season.



LaVar doubled down on Los Angeles not being a destination for them.

"No. I wanted Melo to be a Laker before that ship done sailed," he said. "You get rid of 'Zo and you think I'm going to come back? I'm not that type of foolish guy."