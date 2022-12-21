Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation.

"It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. "Just because you sign a deal, it's supposed to be added weight to it? I think there's added weight each time you step on the court if you don't perform or you don't play the right way. But everybody's open to their own opinion."

The Bulls entered Wednesday with a 12-18 record, good for 11th in the Eastern Conference one year after earning the No. 6 seed.

According to Charania and Mayberry, LaVine and the Bulls are "not seeing eye to eye" and there is a feeling of a "disconnect" between the two sides.

