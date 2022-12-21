X

    Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 21, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against Quentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks during the second half at United Center on December 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation.

    "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. "Just because you sign a deal, it's supposed to be added weight to it? I think there's added weight each time you step on the court if you don't perform or you don't play the right way. But everybody's open to their own opinion."

    The Bulls entered Wednesday with a 12-18 record, good for 11th in the Eastern Conference one year after earning the No. 6 seed.

    According to Charania and Mayberry, LaVine and the Bulls are "not seeing eye to eye" and there is a feeling of a "disconnect" between the two sides.

    Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.