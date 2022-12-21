NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Eye Terrence Ross; Magic's Bamba, Hampton May Be Available

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Despite the recent winning streak, the Orlando Magic could be active sellers in the trade market.

Orlando won six games in a row before falling to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, although the squad is still low in the standings with an 11-21 record. It could force the team to trade away some players who aren't likely to be part of the main core going forward.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, veteran Terrence Ross has "long garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers," while the New York Knicks have also showed interest in the past.

R.J. Hampton is also considered a "strong Orlando trade candidate," while Mo Bamba is the team's "greatest trade chip," per Fischer.

The Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets are considered potential options for Bamba.

