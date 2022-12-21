X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Eye Terrence Ross; Magic's Bamba, Hampton May Be Available

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 21, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 19: Mo Bamba #11 of the Orlando Magic looks on in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Despite the recent winning streak, the Orlando Magic could be active sellers in the trade market.

    Orlando won six games in a row before falling to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, although the squad is still low in the standings with an 11-21 record. It could force the team to trade away some players who aren't likely to be part of the main core going forward.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, veteran Terrence Ross has "long garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers," while the New York Knicks have also showed interest in the past.

    R.J. Hampton is also considered a "strong Orlando trade candidate," while Mo Bamba is the team's "greatest trade chip," per Fischer.

    The Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets are considered potential options for Bamba.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Eye Terrence Ross; Magic's Bamba, Hampton May Be Available
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.