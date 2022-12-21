X

    NBA Rumors: Cavs 'Ecstatic' About Ricky Rubio's Return from Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 21, 2022

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 18: Ricky Rubio #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the baskert during the second half of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 18, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cavaliers defeated the Bucks 119-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are counting down the days until Ricky Rubio is cleared from his torn ACL.

    Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported on the Hoop Collective podcast the Cavs are "ecstatic about Rubio's return."

    "He means much more to that franchise as a leader and as a guard coming off the bench than I think a lot of people know," Spears said at the 40:20 mark.

    Brian Windhorst of ESPN added Cleveland is hopeful that a healthy Rubio will allow Darius Garland to play off the ball a little more.

    Rubio initially wasn't thrilled to be traded to the Cavaliers ahead of the 2021-22 season but warmed to the franchise as it far exceeded expectations. The 32-year-old played a key role in Cleveland's hot start, and his knee injury was one reason the team couldn't sustain that level in the second half.

    In 34 appearances, the 6'2" guard averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals. He also shot 33.9 percent from beyond the arc, while his 1.7 made threes per game is a career high.

    Because of his lengthy layoff, Rubio will likely have an adjustment period as he gets comfortable on the court again. Even if he isn't as good as he was last season, his presence alone could make a difference for the Cavs.

    NBA Rumors: Cavs 'Ecstatic' About Ricky Rubio's Return from Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Raul Neto is ostensibly the backup point guard at the moment, yet he's logging just 8.9 minutes per game. Garland and Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, are each playing at least 36 minutes a night.

    Adding another facilitator to the mix will allow head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to ease the burden on his two best guards, so it's easy to see why Rubio's eventual season debut is such a source of excitement.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.