Bleacher Report's Expert Week 16 NFL Picks

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

DraftKings Line: Chargers -5

We should all assume that interim head coach Jeff Saturday isn't going to get the full-time job as the Indianapolis Colts' lead skipper. On his watch, the team allowed the biggest comeback in NFL history, squandering a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, the Colts announced that Nick Foles will start over Matt Ryan, whom the team has benched for the second time this season. The former hasn't thrown a regular-season pass since Week 16 of the 2021 campaign.

Typically, teams rebound from embarrassing losses with a competitive performance, but Moton doesn't see how the Colts recover from their historic debacle with minimal second-half production over the past couple of weeks.

"The Colts haven't scored in the fourth quarter since their Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They've lost the points battle in the second half of their previous two games 69-9. Under Saturday, Indianapolis has fallen apart, and the club won't find its way under the bright lights of Monday Night Football with Foles under center.

"The Chargers have limited their last two opponents to 17 or fewer points without safety Derwin James Jr. or edge-rusher Joey Bosa. James (quad) could return to action for this contest, but even if he doesn't, Los Angeles should roll the Colts, who won't have star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the field for the remainder of the 2022 term.

"At some point, quarterback Justin Herbert will pick apart a defense that allowed Kirk Cousins to throw four touchdowns in the second half of last week's historic game. Chargers cover against a hapless Colts squad."

Predictions

Davenport: Chargers

Ivory: Chargers

Knox: Chargers

Moton: Chargers

O'Donnell: Chargers

Sobleski: Chargers

Consensus: Chargers -5

Score Prediction: Chargers 28, Colts 20

