NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Top Scores, Highlights and Stats from Tuesday

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA's slate of Christmas games is right around the corner, but the G League's four-day Winter Showcase entered its second day of action on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The biggest part of the G League's Winter Showcase is the Showcase Cup, which includes the league's best eight teams—the South Bay Lakers, Maine Celtics, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Windy City Bulls, Ontario Clippers, Iowa Wolves, Cleveland Charge and College Park Skyhawks.

The eight teams are competing for a $100,000 prize.

The first day of action saw the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, South Bay Lakers, Iowa Wolves and College Park Skyhawks eliminated. Tuesday's action pitted the Ontario Clippers against the Maine Celtics and the Cleveland Charge against the Windy City Bulls.

Showcase Cup Day 2 Results

No. 4 Ontario Clippers 124, No. 8 Maine Celtics 112

No. 6 Cleveland Charge vs. No. 7 Windy City Bulls: 11 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Tuesday Recap

The Ontario Clippers took a 67-56 lead into halftime against the Maine Celtics on Tuesday and looked like they were going to cruise to a fairly easy victory. However, the Celtics fought back to make it a close game in the third quarter.

Despite trailing 99-93 entering the final frame, Maine outscored Ontario 37-32 in the third quarter to make it a close game with a spot in the Showcase Cup championship game on the line.

However, the Clippers began to pull away in the fourth quarter on brilliant performances by Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston.

Boston finished with 33 points, three rebounds and two assists in the win and made 12 of 19 shots from the floor. Preston, meanwhile, finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and made seven of 13 shots from the floor and three of six shots from deep.

While Maine was eliminated from the Showcase Cup, it would be hard not to mention the performance of Mfiondu Kabengele, who was the team's best player on Tuesday night, finishing with 29 points and eight rebounds.

Rookie JD Davison also had an impressive performance with a triple-double, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Both players figure to be significant pieces for Maine moving forward.

Ontario, meanwhile, will prepare for the Showcase Cup championship game against either the No. 6 Cleveland Charge or No. 7 Windy City Bulls on Thursday.