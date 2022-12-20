Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season.

Watkins failed to make much of an impact during his short time in Green Bay. He recorded 13 catches for 206 yards in nine games this season as he ceded playing time to Packers rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

The move to add Watkins comes after the Ravens reportedly suffered another blow to their already depleted receiving corps. Pelissero noted that wideout Devin Duvernay left Tuesday's practice because of a foot injury and "there is concern it could be significant." He's been placed on injured reserve.

Baltimore is already without Rashod Bateman, who is on injured reserve after season-ending foot surgery.

In his lone year with the Ravens, Watkins appeared in 13 games and caught 27 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown. However, his familiarity with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson, when he returns from a knee sprain, should benefit the team's offense.

The No. 4 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2014, Watkins has not proved himself as a consistent No. 1 receiver. Having also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, he recorded over 1,000 yards just once in 2015. Since that year, the 29-year-old has not reached 700 receiving yards in a season.

The Ravens (9-5) will have to hope that Watkins can produce as they try to hold on to their spot in the playoffs. Baltimore will host the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at M&T Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve.