Red Sox Rumors: Rafael Devers Won't Entertain Contract Talks After Spring Training

Time is running out for the Boston Red Sox to extend the contract of Rafael Devers.

The third baseman, who is set to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign, "will not entertain negotiations with the Red Sox during the season," and an extension would need to be agreed upon by the end of spring training, sources told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

The Red Sox begin spring training in February and the team's final preseason game is on March 28. They open the regular season on March 30 against the Baltimore Orioles.

