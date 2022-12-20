NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, Bulls 'Not Seeing Eye to Eye; 'Palpable' Disconnect Felt

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

All is not well in the Windy City. Namely, between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.

Amid the team's surprising 11-18 season, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Tuesday that "multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye to eye. Over the past few weeks, there's been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine's situation in Chicago."

Charania and Mayberry added the Bulls have held "have held multiple team meetings to try to work out their issues, and that has included one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns" with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

