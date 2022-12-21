Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional GuideDecember 21, 2022
As we approach Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, the fantasy playoffs are in full swing. Hopefully, you've managed to stay afloat for another week and are here looking for tips to keep that playoff run going.
No teams are on bye in Week 16, but injuries, as always, will have an impact. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined by a knee injury, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (high-ankle sprain) might be done for the year.
"NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's epic loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per a source informed of the situation. Taylor is still meeting with doctors, but it's considered highly unlikely he'll play again this season," Kevin Patra of NFL.com wrote on Monday.
Here, you'll find a look at the top players for each key position—along with some juicy matchups and potential waiver-wire targets to consider.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
QB Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. SEA)
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at CHI)
3. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (vs. BUF)
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at NE)
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at IND)
6. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (vs. GB)
7. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (at KC)
8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (at NYJ)
9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. NYG)
10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. PHI)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remain two of the most reliable signal-callers in fantasy. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is usually right up there, but his shoulder sprain has his availability in question.
Hurts might play against the Dallas Cowboys, or we could see Gardner Minshew get the start.
This could be a week in which Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dependable. Rodgers has rarely been great in 2022, but he has an enticing matchup with the Miami Dolphins for Week 16.
Only the Detroit Lions have surrendered more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Miami this season.
Managers looking for a fill-in at quarterback should look no further than San Francisco 49ers' rookie Brock Purdy. The rookie has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last three games, and he remains rostered in only 21 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues.
The Washington Commanders are a mid-tier matchup for Purdy (17th in fantasy points allowed) and he can help managers get through a week without Jackson or Hurts.
Running Back
RB Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (vs. WAS)
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (at IND)
4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (at MIN)
5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. NYG)
6. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at PIT)
7. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (vs. CIN)
8. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (vs. PHI)
9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at MIA)
10. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. NO)
Much of Purdy's success has come from the presence of dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey. Equally potent as a runner and a receiver, McCaffrey possesses a ton of PPR upside and tops our list because of it.
Last week, McCaffrey ran for 108 yards with a touchdown and caught six passes for 30 more yards. Expect him to shine, even against a decent Washington run defense.
The Houston Texans don't have a decent run D, which is why Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is poised for a big day. Henry has topped 150 scrimmage yards and found the end zone in each of his past two games. He has also caught seven passes over that span.
Expect Henry to go off against a Texans defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.
It's not too late to scoop up Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. He'll face a stout Ravens run defense but should see a heavy workload with teammate Caleb Huntley landing on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.
Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier caught one pass, rushed for 139 yards and scored a touchdown. He's rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues and 34 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
WR Top 10
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. NYG)
2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (at PIT)
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at CHI)
4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (at NE)
5. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (vs. GB)
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (at CAR)
7. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at KC)
8. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (at DAL)
9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at IND)
10. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (vs. PHI)
If you have them, you should trust top wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Ja'Marr Chase in the playoffs. They're clear-cut No. 1 targets, and they're highly unlikely to disappoint when it comes to their fantasy floors.
Managers seeking a spicy but underrated matchup should lean on Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf. The Seahawks are clinging on to slim playoff hopes and will be motivated to take it to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the Chiefs defense has been good for much of the season, it has started to show cracks in recent weeks. Kansas City narrowly outlasted both the Denver Broncos and the Texans in succession. Their pass defense, meanwhile, has begun to fall apart.
Kansas City has now allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore tops the list of potential waiver targets at receiver. He's re-emerged as a force in the Jets offense and has a must-win matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.
The Jets are dangerously close to falling out of playoff contention, while the Jags are clawing to get in. Jacksonville, though, has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this year.
Moore is coming off of a solid four-catch, 51-yard game and is rostered in only 36 percent of Yahoo leagues and 45 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
TE Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. SEA)
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. ATL)
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. WAS)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. NYG)
5. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (vs. PHI)
6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. LV)
7. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (vs. NO)
8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (at NYJ)
9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (at CLE)
10. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (at IND)
If you have Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on your roster, you're in luck this week. The league's pre-eminent tight end is reliable even when he has an unfavorable matchup. The Bengals, for example, limited Kelce back in Week 13, and he still finished with four catches and 56 yards.
This week, Kelce has one of the best tight-end matchups available. The Seahawks have been awful against opposing tight ends and have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to the position this season.
The Falcons have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, which is why Baltimore's Mark Andrews is right up there in the rankings.
Managers looking for a waiver-wire pickup should consider New Orleans Saints tight end/quarterback/utility player Taysom Hill.
Hill doesn't always impact games as a pass-catcher, but his skill set can lead to fantasy value. In Week 15, he logged 30 rushing yards, 80 passing yards and a passing TD. Hill is rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues and 44 percent of ESPN leagues.
Also keep an eye on Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who was recently activated from injured reserve. Waller may not play immediately, but he'll be worth a start in Week 16 if he does.
*Fantasy scoring and roster information via FantasyPros.