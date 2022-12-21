Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

0 of 4

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As we approach Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, the fantasy playoffs are in full swing. Hopefully, you've managed to stay afloat for another week and are here looking for tips to keep that playoff run going.

No teams are on bye in Week 16, but injuries, as always, will have an impact. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined by a knee injury, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (high-ankle sprain) might be done for the year.

"NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's epic loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per a source informed of the situation. Taylor is still meeting with doctors, but it's considered highly unlikely he'll play again this season," Kevin Patra of NFL.com wrote on Monday.

Here, you'll find a look at the top players for each key position—along with some juicy matchups and potential waiver-wire targets to consider.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

