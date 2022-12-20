Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Every Day Diminishes Our Chances' of Deal

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's looking increasingly like Odell Beckham Jr. will not be a Dallas Cowboy.

Owner Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance Tuesday on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, saying the chances of Beckham signing in Dallas diminish every day.

"I don't have an assessment of that, but as of this morning we don't have anything," Jones said. "I don't have an assessment. The reality is, though, that time is moving down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward."

Beckham met with the Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills this month as he explored his options for a return from a torn ACL. The three-time Pro Bowler said he does not plan to play during the regular season.

"I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said this month on TNF in the Shop. "I've played football for a long time. I'm not saying that I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point. I really don't. I would rather play when the pressure is on."

The longer the situation plays out, the more likely it is Beckham sits out the entire 2022 season and reenters the free-agency pool this offseason. Sitting out would allow Beckham to be fully recovered from the ACL tear suffered in Super Bowl LVI—his second in as many seasons—while increasing the suitor pool and driving up his potential asking price.

Still, Beckham is a 30-year-old who has not made a Pro Bowl since 2016 and has a questionable knee. His name value is much higher than his expected production value.

With the Cowboys signing T.Y. Hilton last week as well, there's no real reason for urgency in Dallas.